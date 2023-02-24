Rotary Clubs plant saplings in memory of earthquake victims

Readers mail…

From Ayten Kiani, Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan….

Hi Chris

I am forwarding a write-up on an activity we carried out recently.

“We have been and are continuing to go through a very traumatic and devastating time. Our hearts bleed for the loss of life following the earthquake in Turkey.

The tragedy is immense and the death toll is rising every day with tens of thousands of people injured and hundreds of thousands of people left homeless.

In this time, when we are surrounded with news of death and destruction, the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan together with Rotary Club Kyrenia Liman travelled to the Mersinlik Forest, which was devastated by wildfires in June 2022.

Members and friends of both clubs planted 150 saplings in areas identified to us by the Mersinlik Forestry department. The reforestation and planting of the saplings are to represent new life, hope and most importantly in memory of all lives lost during the earthquake in Turkey.”

Thank you and best wishes.

Ayten

