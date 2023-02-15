Earthquake Vulnerable Buildings in Girne will be Inspected! 

February 15, 2023

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul announced that they started an investigation of the buildings in Girne after the earthquake disaster in Turkey. Şenkul underlined that there are urgent measures to be taken in the country after the earthquake disaster in Turkey and asked the Girne Municipality Zoning Department to list all suspect buildings in Girne, both old and new, and bring them to their attention.

Şenkul, who had a short meeting with KTMMO President Tunç Adanır about the path they will follow, said, “The fight against earthquakes should be done before an earthquake. I want it to be known that as Girne Municipality, we will follow a policy of ZERO concessions in this struggle.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

