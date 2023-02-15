BRS News: BRS meet UK Parliamentarians in historic visit to the TRNC

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 14th February 2023.

The TRNC was recently visited by five UK Cross party politicians (CPP) on a fact-finding mission that was arranged and supported by the Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus campaign UK. (FFNC).

Tessa Vosper (Baroness Blackstone), Dennis David (Lord Rogan) Paul Bristow, Stephen Metcalfe, and Brendan Clarke-Smith were visiting during parliament recess to research how life is in North Cyprus.

During this historic visit, the group is meeting with the TRNC President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Secretary and asked to meet with representatives of the British Residents Society and confirmed that two of the visiting MPs had received BRS lobbying letters from their constituents.

A meeting was held at the Arkin Colony Hotel Girne, on Monday 13th February, between the CPP, FFNC, and BRS representatives, Julian Mawdesley (Chair), Peter Wilkins (President), Mike Diplock (Dep Chair) and Hakan Redif (Gov. liaison).

All parties were able to talk openly and frankly about day-to-day living in the TRNC as well as the impact of the embargoes and isolation on the community. The restriction on direct travel was discussed as to how it impacted the tourist industry as well as residents of all nationalities.

The BRS also raised the issue of health care, as well as the lack of Social care and end-of-life care for ex-pats. The BRS highlighted the overwhelming feeling of lack of support from the UK Government and British High Commission for UK citizens living in the North.

There was also a discussion concerning the lack of respect for military veterans living in the North and in particular at the Remembrance Day service held annually in the TRNC which is overlooked by politicians, but dignitaries attend services in the Republic of Cyprus and lay wreaths to the Greeks who have fallen during the island’s conflict.

It appeared that the CPP listened intently and seemed to understand the problems of ex-pats living in this area. Interestingly, it emerged that although the visit had been kept generally secret, it came out that one of the MP’s was traveling to the TRNC. That MP has received a number of threats and intimidation from Greek nationals living within his constituency.

Although this trip will not change how the TRNC is viewed by the UK Government overnight, it must be seen as a positive building block for more cooperation and negotiations in the future.

The importance of the BRS letter-writing lobbying campaign cannot be underestimated and we continue to urge members and non-members to send the lobbying letters to their local MP and/or the UK’s Foreign Office. It seems the word is getting around.

Editor’s Note: Here is a video interview with BRS President Peter Wilkins and Hakan Redif talking about the BRS-led UK Government Lobbying Campaign.



BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Like this: Like Loading...