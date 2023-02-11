SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 3rd February 2023

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

It was another excellent night for SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on Friday 3rd February 2023 with all of our good friends coming to join us for a night of entertainment and friendship.

There was some excellent singing in the warm and cosy atmosphere that is always to be found in Hati’s Café and we were served delicious homemade food with a choice of chicken and mushroom soup, various bread, chicken shish, and salad which as always was so tasty and plenty of it..

Thank you all for joining us and a special big thank you to Hati for hosting our evenings and looking after so well.

Please come and join us on Friday evenings at Hati’s Café where everybody is welcome but please book your table with Hati and pre-order your meals to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx….

