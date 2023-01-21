January 21, 2023

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review of news and reviews from Northern Cyprus.

Well, what a week it was with continued power cuts throughout Northern Cyprus due to problems at the power plant which we all recognise for the filthy health threatening smoke that it pumps out and we all know there are major energy problems around the world but with hindsight had the TRNC looked at alternative methods of producing electricity then perhaps we would have been in a better situation by now.

To hear form our  further news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To subscribe to see more videos please click here

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with OTS Secretary General Ömüraliyev  

TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with OTS Secretary General Ömüraliyev  

January 20, 2023
TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

January 20, 2023

You may have missed

CyprusScene weekly video review at 18th January: Electricity Cuts

CyprusScene weekly video review at 18th January: Electricity Cuts

January 21, 2023
Paraya Hair, No to Money a Dramatic Comedy

Paraya Hair, No to Money a Dramatic Comedy

January 20, 2023
TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with OTS Secretary General Ömüraliyev  

TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with OTS Secretary General Ömüraliyev  

January 20, 2023
TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

TRNC Prime Minister Üstel visited Ankara for important meetings

January 20, 2023
TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

January 19, 2023
Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

January 19, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: