Busts of Atatürk, Dr. Küçük, and Denktaş inaugurated

The busts of the Great Leader and Founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Leader of the Struggle for Existence of the Turkish Cypriot people Dr. Fazıl Küçük and Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, which have been built in the garden of the TRNC Assembly building with the contributions of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), were inaugurated with a ceremony held on Thursday 12/01/2023.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

