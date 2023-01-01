End of the Year Seasonal Cheer for Esentepe

By Richard Beale….

The last match of the first part of the season, before the short winters break ended cheerfully for Esentepe as they came away with all 3 points to climb to 6th place in the League.

Results: MORMENEŞKE GBSK 0 ESENTEPE KKSK 2

Thursday December 29, 2022 : AKSA League 1: Cemal Balses Stadium.

Weather : Cloudy occasional sunny periods.

In their last match away to Düzkaya, Esentepe created only 2 chances but got away with a 2-2 draw.

Coach Davut Kansu made some changes, tweaked his formation and system with the result that Esentepe created many chances but could not put them away, with the score at 1-0 Mormeneşke were always in with a chance to equalise, until DENİZ KIBAR sealed the victory with an injury time goal.

Being a Thursday afternoon kick off a disappointing crowd of around 100 were present, probably mainly due to getting time off work.

The match was pretty even in the opening 15 minutes with both teams trying to play football from the back.

First real chance for Esentepe came after a great run down the left by Emre his near post cross was met by Deniz who just put it wide.

Mormeneşke attacks were mainly down their right flank, capitalising on Emek’s lack of pace.

Esentepe took the lead in the 25th minute following a short corner by Kaan to EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI, with Mormeneşke failing to spot the danger, the youngster sent in a cross that goalkeeper Hasan either unsighted or blinded by the sun was beaten at his left hand post, a rather fortuitous goal but they all count. 0-1

Esentepe continued to look the more positive team Kaan had a 20 yarder straight at the goalkeeper, then Semih tried an attempted curler that hit Deniz in the face and went just wide.

Emre Mutlu was having a good first half for Esentepe, back to form full of running, popping up everywhere.

After 33 minutes a Mormeneşke free kick, 25 yards out taken by Sami Ergazi had Tuğrul leaping across his goal but the kick curled just wide.

Esentepe missed a glorious chance to increase their lead in the 37th minute when Semih on the right by-line had a cross deflected into the path of Deniz with only the goalkeeper to beat but he blazed wildly over the bar.

Esentepe should have gone into the break at least 3 goals up, the contest was between to evenly matched teams, with the visitors having the chances on a very difficult surface.

HALF TIME SCORE : 0-1

Tuğra replaced Semih at the interval whether this was because of an injury or tactical, with Mormeneşke being a tall powerful team then Semih ability in the air would be missed.

Mormeneşke attacked from the whistle, as they pressurised the Esentepe goal pegging the visitors back in their own half.

Mormeneşke were creating chances but failing really to trouble Tuğrul or efforts were going wide or over the bar.

Esentepe lost teenage defender Devran in the 58th minute to be replaced by the veteran Şenol, who was soon in action making vital clearances.

Esentepe were relying on the pace of Deniz, resorting to the long ball that caught Deniz offside on a number of occasions causing frustration to him.

Deniz should had opened his account in the 65th minute, following a nice flick on by Emre but miss kicked and put the ball wide.

Esentepe midfield player Ilyas Niyazi was beginning to influence and put his stamp of authority on the match being prominent as gaps appeared, the game being spread out as players on both teams began looking tired.

Esentepe seemed to have weathered Mormeneşke early dominance in the 70th minute Kaan should have scored blazed over from 8 yards, will these miss chances come back to haunt them ?.

As the game entered its final 10 minutes there was still only one goal in it.

In the 87th minute Esentepe wasted another glorious chance substitute Mustafa found himself in the clear with only Hasan to beat, instead of shooting himself he passed in front of Deniz, the ball was retrieved, Emre had a shot saved by Hasan, following up put the ball in the net, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside – another golden chance missed.

Instead of being 5-0 up the match was still on a knife’s edge with 7 minutes of injury time being played Esentepe at last made the game safe when DENİZ KIBAR finally being put through beat Hasan , the ball entering the goal in the right hand corner.

FULL TIME SCORE : 0-2.

SUMMING UP : Mormeneşke is a difficult place to come away with anything, they are a big physical side. Esentepe should had made the game safe long before the final whistle. Still 3 points and they go into the second part of the season on a high, this was a vitally important match to win. Esentepe are now in 6th place in a promotion “play off” spot, a hugely satisfying position to be in, especially as we have made no transfers and all the players are home grown.

Maybe when the transfer window opens a striker to help Deniz is required plus a backup goalkeeper.

Emre Mutlu had a good match for Esentepe tracking everywhere, I thought İLYAS NİYAZİ was Esentepe best player, after a long injury, he is nearly back to his best, creating and running the show in midfield.

ESENTEPE TEAM : Tuğrul (gk) ; Salih, Devran (Şenol 58), Nersin ©, Emek (Dursun 87) : Emre, İLYAS, Kaan (Mahmut İzoğlu 89) : Ege Can (Mustafa 75), Deniz, Semih (Tuğra 46).

ESENTEPE REPLACEMENTS NOT USED : Burak (gk), Mahmut Şen, Şahin, Okan.

MORMENESKE TEAM : Hasan (gk) : Fetin ©, Sami Ergazi, Aziz, Irfan, Oytun, Tugay, Mehmetali, Sami Bertu (Burak 55), Ahmet Can, Mustafa (Rıdvan 55),

Referee -Emre Öztaşlı ——average. Yellow card ——İlyas (Esentepe )

