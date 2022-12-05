TFR 2022 Year-End Dinner and Dance at Denizkizi Hotel

It’s great to receive news of people enjoying themselves during these trying times and here is a fine example received from Ralph Kratzer from The Foreign Residents in the TRNC – TFR

Dear members of TFR!

What an event! TFR Year-End Dinner & Dance… Thanks to Pamela Tschersich, our Events Manager and all her helpers, thanks to DenizKizi hotel for the perfect venue and service, and thanks to Kaz Jenkins, Wendy Dewhurst and Pamela for the lovely pictures on our Facebook-site!

Pamela´s review of the evening:

“This years TFR Christmas Dinner and Dance saw a full house enjoying good food and company with friends of old and new… I am betting a few sore heads are being nursed today… not to mention the jaded bodies wishing they had not danced so much…

Our raffle donation yielded 11.000 TL which we will present to Aysa from the Alsancak school on the 16th DECEMBER at our GLÖGG/mulled wine EVENT…

Firstly my personal thanks to my fellow committee members and personal friends that always pitch in not only to help set up the event but also to take it all down again… now all boxed up and put away ready for next years party.

Secondly… a big thank you to DENIZKIZI for the excellent menu… plus the staff that are always on hand giving attention and help.

Thirdly of course our thanks to DJ James Smile who entertained well past the witching hour… well done James… see you in February ready for the next party (Valentine´s Day Dinner, Feb 14th 2023 !!!)

From me… a big Thank You to the TFR members for all your support throughout the Year!”

