Deniz Besim – Piano Recital at Bellapais Abbey 27 November 2022

By Heidi Trautmann….

It is so very touching to see young talented artists step into the professional world with so much confidence and professionalism as we have been witnessing again at the Bellapais Abbey. Deniz Besim, born in 2005, started to walk the road of music at the age of six years; see her short but impressive CV as an attachment. It is not an easy road to walk as it is connected to hard work and discipline and so many things normal for other children are not allowed such as playgrounds or ball games, their hands must not get injured.

With the exquisite programme, starting with Mozart to Schubert, Chopin, Debussy and Bela Bartok, Deniz Besim showed us the width of her fine sense and her rendition of the music pieces of these composers; it was meant to be played like this. Apart from the good education she had with well-known piano teachers, I think that the influence through working with Rüya Taner for the last four years gave her the special musical ‘handwriting’, at least it was my impression.

The audience showed their appreciation of her performance and I saw many young people and young musicians among them. My congratulations and my best wishes for her musical future, may her hands be blessed and her heart be full of courage.

