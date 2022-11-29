Girne Half Marathon Runners Prizegiving

Prizes in the Girne Half Marathon, organized by the TRNC Athletics Federation and with the main sponsorship of Girne Golden Dolphin AVM, were awarded at a ceremony held at Les Ambassadeurs Hotel last night 28th November 2022. Trophies and awards were presented to the winners in the 21 kilometer categories.

The income from the marathon will be used for the second stage project of the Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and for the health checks of stray animals.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

