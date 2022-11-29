Girne Half Marathon Events Held on 27th November

The Girne Half Marathon, organized by the TRNC Athletics Federation and with the main sponsorship of Girne Golden Dolphin AVM, took place on Sunday 27th November 2022..

The races started in front of the Atatürk Monument in Kordonboyu and finished at the same spot. The income from the events, which were held with an enthusiastic crowd, will be used for the second stage project of the Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and for the health checks of stray animals.

The marathon was held in three different categories, 3 kilometers public run, 10 and 21 kilometers. The 21 kilometer category started at 08:00, the 10 kilometer category at 08:15 and the 3-kilometer public race started at 10:30.

The marathon events, in which President Ersin Tatar also participated, drew interest not only from professional athletes from Turkey but also from abroad. Fatih Çintimar, the head of the Turkish Athletics Federation, who was invited by the TRNC Athletics Federation, as well as its managers and athletes participated in the half marathon on a course approved by World Athletics. Nagehan Karadere, who broke the 400-meter hurdles record in Turkey before and who has competed in “Survivor”, shared the excitement of the participants by taking part in the public race section of the event.

Cash prizes will be given to the winners in the general classification in the 21 and 10 kilometers categories. The award ceremony of the Girne Half Marathon will take place this evening (27th November) at the Girne Les Ambassadeurs Hotel.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

