Establishment of the TRNC celebrated in Ankara

The 39th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was celebrated with a reception in the Turkish capital Ankara.

In his speech at the reception where many guests attended, including the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, the TRNC Ambassador to Ankara İsmet Korukoğlu stated that the TRNC is the most valuable work of the honorable struggle for existence of the Turkish Cypriot People.

Stating that the Turkish Cypriot people gained their freedom and security with the Cyprus Peace Operation on July 20th, 1974, Korukoğlu noted that the TRNC had struggled for years for its existence, sovereignty, freedom and rights with the support of the Republic of Türkiye.

Delivering a speech at the reception, the Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar stated that the Turkish Cypriots, who showed their determination to work and to determine their own destiny, came to this point after many struggles.

Minister Akar noted that Türkiye and the TRNC have shown that they are in favor of peace at every opportunity, but the steps taken for this peace were not understood and the extended hand of peace was rejected.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

