Esentepe Football Team is so full of Frustration!

By Richard Beale….

One word FRUSTRATION sums up Esentepe performance on Saturday against bottom placed Yenierenköy.

This was Esentepe first ever visit to Yenierenköy and one they would not like to repeat again as at the end of the match they looked a frustrated, disgruntled and feeling sorry for themselves team with 2 points lost rather than a point gained.

Result: YENİERENKÖY TSK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 1

Saturday November 26, 2022: AKSA League 1: Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium.

Weather: Sunny, mild.

Bottom placed Yenierenköy who have gained 1 solitary point in 9 matches, suffering defeats of 2-6, 0-5, 1-5 and last week a 0-13 humiliating defeat against Karşıyaka which led to another Coach departing, fought doggedly to frustrate Esentepe. The visitors had probably 85% possession but that don’t win games, they missed chances galore or were denied by saves from goalkeeper Yusuf.

The highlife of the day was a fine Kebab before the match at the TABURE KEBAB, served by a very attractive waitress who looked like Coronation Street/ Our Girl star Michelle Keegan. With beer at 25 TL should have stayed in the Restaurant.

The Ağustos 8 Stadium is very basic, in a field next to a Sports Centre, there is seating but no cover from the elements, the pitch itself is uneven but that is no excuse for Esentepe same for both teams.

Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu rang the changes after last week’s disappointing performance against Binatlı replacing youth with experience. Emek and Deniz replacing Dursun and Salih, with fit again Semih swoping with Eser. Semih took up a strange position for him on the right wing, whereas his height and awkwardness would have been best suited upfront and in the middle.

Semih was in action though early in the 2nd minute, after a Kaan cross from the left was deflected to the tall forward who headed narrowly wide.

Yenierenköy took a shock lead in the 9th minute when a harmless pass from Şenol to Devran, ended up with either the young Esentepe defender getting his studs caught in the surface, or there was a “bobble”. MALIK SERCAN GÖK was onto the ball in a flash rounding goalkeeper Tuğrul to score. 1-0.

Esentepe replied in the 17th minute with Emre hitting the near side post and Kaan having a shot pushed away by goalkeeper Yusuf.

Kaan in the 20th minute latching himself onto a defensive error found himself in the clear with only Yusuf to beat but dragged his shot agonisingly wide.

Esentepe were dominating, a quick throw in by Ilyas found Deniz in space in the 28th minute the Esentepe striker hitting a first-time volley which brought a fine save from Yusuf pushing the ball over for a corner.

Another throw in from Ilyas, was helped on by Semih to Kaan who again brought a good diving save from Yusuf pushing the ball away for a corner.

From that corner deep into first half injury time taken by Emek, SEMIH got his head to the ball heading down into the net. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-1

Esentepe made two tactical changes at the break with Tuğra and Mustafa being replaced by Salih and Ege Can.

In the opening few minutes Deniz had two chances for Esentepe, firstly shooting over the bar and then shooting wide.

Esentepe continued to create chances and should have taken the lead in the 48th minute a teasing cross from the right from Salih, could only be pushed into the path of Kaan by goalkeeper Yusuf but the Esentepe player snatched at the chance shooting wildly over the bar, when with more composure a goal looked certain.

The Yenerenköy keeper continued to deny Esentepe making a couple of fine saves as the visitors continued to dominate and have most of the possession, but the home team were defending as if their lives depended on it.

The home side also had two chances themselves within a minute of each other, in the 65th minute a Malik free kick was met unchallenged by Ersan who headed over from a good position. A minute later Malik fastened onto hesitation from the Esentepe defence as Tuğrul came out of goal to challenge him the talented midfield player shot wide whereas he should have done better.

Esentepe seemed to have used up all their bullets as they failed to create anything further and it was the home side who looked more likely to break the deadlock with a Hasan crossed finding Devrim whose low header was saved by Tuğrul. FULL TIME SCORE: 1-1

SUMMING UP: It will take a miracle for Yenierenköy to recover sufficiently and to stay in this League. They shocked Esentepe with their fight and doggedness we should have beaten them by a country mile but in the last two matches our form has dipped noticeably from the high standards we showed in previous matches.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Tuğrul (gk) ; Mustafa (Salih 46), Şenol, Devran, EMEK © : Tuğra (Ege Can 46), Emre, Ilyas (Eser 65), Kaan (Mahmut Izoğlu 74) : Deniz, Semih (Dursun 77)

Esentepe replacements not used : Burak (gk), Ismet, Şahin, Nersin, Okan.

YENİERENKÖY TSK: YUSUF (gk) ; Bavver ©, Adem, Mehmet Körük, Memduh, Serkan, Mehmet Biricik, Ersan, Malik Sercan, Devrim, Ali Kursun (Hasan Emre 61, Sedat 90)

Yellow cards : Bavver, Adem, Memduh, Ali Kursun (Yenierenköy) Tuğrul, Deniz, Kaan. (Esentepe)

Referee : Abdullah Genç —-made a couple of odd decisions but overhaul he was ok.

Like this: Like Loading...