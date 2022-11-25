Gungordu Celebrated Teachers’ Day With Teachers 

Girne Mayor and Independent Mayor Candidate Nidai Güngördü published a message on the occasion of 24th November Teachers’ Day:

“Our greatest assets are our teachers, who build our bright futures with education, love, respect, knowledge and morality to our future generations with patience. The efforts of our teachers are examples of self-sacrifice, compassion and mercy, who consider their duties as sacred, which are very valuable. Education is the most basic and most important thing that determines the future of societies. For this reason, we try to support our teachers and our children with the investments we have made in our schools so that they can perform this sacred duty under the best conditions.

I congratulate all our teachers on November 24th, Teachers’ Day, and I also commemorate our teachers, who have retired with respect and mercy.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Mayor and independent Mayor Candidate, Nidai Güngördü

