November 26, 2022

Girne Mayor and Independent Mayor Candidate Nidai Güngördü published a message on the occasion of 24th November Teachers’ Day: 

“Our greatest assets are our teachers, who build our bright futures with education, love, respect, knowledge and morality to our future generations with patience.  The efforts of our teachers are examples of self-sacrifice, compassion and mercy, who consider their duties as sacred, which are very valuable. Education is the most basic and most important thing that determines the future of societies. For this reason, we try to support our teachers and our children with the investments we have made in our schools so that they can perform this sacred duty under the best conditions.

I congratulate all our teachers on November 24th, Teachers’ Day, and I also commemorate our teachers, who have retired with respect and mercy.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Mayor and independent Mayor Candidate, Nidai Güngördü

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Güngördü Visited Retired Teachers in the Girne Area 

Güngördü Visited Retired Teachers in the Girne Area 

November 25, 2022
KYRENIA ANIMAL RESCUE – Christmas Bazaar

KYRENIA ANIMAL RESCUE – Christmas Bazaar

November 23, 2022

You may have missed

Güngördü Visited Retired Teachers in the Girne Area 

Güngördü Visited Retired Teachers in the Girne Area 

November 25, 2022
ARUCAD Held A Training Seminar For High School Teachers

ARUCAD Held A Training Seminar For High School Teachers

November 25, 2022
President Ersin Tatar evaluates “Operation Claw-Sword”

President Ersin Tatar evaluates “Operation Claw-Sword”

November 25, 2022
Gungordu Celebrated Teachers’ Day With Teachers 

Gungordu Celebrated Teachers’ Day With Teachers 

November 25, 2022
Ataoğlu: TÜRSAB’s work will help development of TRNC Health Tourism

Ataoğlu: TÜRSAB’s work will help development of TRNC Health Tourism

November 25, 2022
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 247 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 247 has arrived

November 24, 2022
%d bloggers like this: