Ataoğlu: TÜRSAB’s work will help development of TRNC Health Tourism

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu received Zeynep Hale, Head of Health Tourism Specialization of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), and the accompanying delegation.

Ataoğlu, in his speech at the reception, said that they are working for Northern Cyprus to get more shares in the field of Health Tourism, which is becoming more and more important in the world.

Underlining that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has achieved significant success in protecting the health of its people and tourists in the pandemic process, Minister Ataoğlu said, “Our country, Northern Cyprus, is among the developed countries and rival countries in terms of tourism in the Mediterranean basin, the number of cases, recovery, death and treatment. It has been one of the countries that managed the pandemic best in terms of its facilities. With the effect of this success we have achieved, the confidence in our country in the international arena has also increased. The demand for the products offered in Northern Cyprus is increasing day by day by combining health and tourism services, both with the positive effect of the success we have achieved and with the activities carried out in the international arena with the members of the council.

Stating that they are working to improve the existing tourism types in Northern Cyprus with the internal dynamics of the Ministry and the support of the Motherland Turkey, Minister Ataoğlu underlined that they are simultaneously taking steps for the development of alternative tourism areas with high added value such as Health Tourism, He also said that they are about to complete the works that will pave the way for health tourism investments.

At the end of his speech, Minister Fikri Ataoğlu stated that he believed that the work to be carried out by the delegation of the Health Tourism Specialization Presidency of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies in Northern Cyprus, at the invitation of the Cyprus Health Tourism Council, will improve the cooperation between the two countries in the field of Health Tourism.

Zeynep Hale, Head of Health Tourism Specialization of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), also thanked Minister Fikri Ataoğlu for his support for the development of cooperation in the field of Health Tourism between the two countries, and stated that their goals, the support of the Ministry of Tourism and the Cyprus Health Tourism Council. and the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) to achieve results as soon as possible, he said.

At the end of Zeynep Hale’s speech, during the two days they will be on the island, Cyprus Health Tourism Council President Dr. Ahmet Savaşan added that they will hold various meetings with the President of KITSAB, the President of the Private Hospitals Association and tourism professionals.

At the end of the visit, Zeynep Hale, Head of Health Tourism Specialization of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), presented a plaque to Minister Ataoğlu for his support for the development of cooperation in the field of Health Tourism between the two countries.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment

