The Soulist Rock Night was a Blast Event

It was a packed full Soulist Coffee & Music House which presented a blast event with the Soulist Rock Night

After a 2-year break, the Soulist Friends Across Borders (FAB) project was back live on stage at the SOULIST Coffee & Music House in Alsancak/Karavas (North Cyprus). On 11 November, where organisers Alper Cengiz and Roland Eyerich presented their new baby, the “The Soulist Rock Night for Tulips (Tulips/Help Those with Cancer Association)” with Private Garden (Limassol, Larnaka and Nicosia) and Mental Soup….

The purpose was to build musical bridges in divided Cyprus again and the goal was achieved with both bands with old and young generation enjoying together this magical night, right until the very end.. wow

Alper Cengiz and Roland Eyerich have created something special again and the audience, which filled the “Soulist” that evening, thanked them. The musicians returned the favour with their great performance… A spark that ignited both sides with the music from the very first note

Old and Young generations together until the end of the night following these energising music performances. For the organisers it was a surprise that so many people came to this alternative rock event and gave the musicians the stage to perform their own outstanding songs. The local band Mental Soup started the show with a brilliant perfomance at 21:00 pm.. (Picture Mental Soup)

Ed Sezener (vocals, guitar), Kaan Korucan ( guitar, Keys), Arman Tatlıcıoğlu (bass), Bulut Akbilek – drums, presented their debut album “The Journey Through The Abyss” and were completely convincing. With their own songs, you could feel how much energy and dynamism the band has – whether Witch of the Night or Slaves to the Industry. A great young band that deserves more attention with their album “The Journey Through The Abyss“. As an encore there was a special song “Parasite Eater” – a brand new song from their next album, which they are creating soon.

Thank you Ed and Mental Soup for your music. The The Journey Through The Abyss album is pubished on Spotify.

During the intermission, it was time to hand over the donations collected for TULIPS with the FAB Project 2019 to the Chairwoman of Tulips Raziye Kocaismail….

Ellen Hansen, who has recovered from cancer after several chemotherapy treatments, acted as the presenter…. Ellen thanked Soulist Coffee and Music House for the support she has received during her treatments. Ellen also appealed for continued financial support for TULIPS. Together with Alper Cengiz and Roland Eyerich, Ellen Hansen handed over the donation from the Soulist Friends Across Borders project amounting to 18011 Tl.

It should not go unmentioned that the visitors to the concert that evening also donated to the “Donation Hat Soulist Rock Night”. This brought in another 2950 TL and 60 Euros.

Now it was time for Private Garden to reignite the “rock fire” with the magic of their music. The magic of this power trio is the rough and raw vocals and blues-rock guitar riffs of Nikolas Christodoulou,

Max Daniels (Max o Matic) laid down monstrous bass lines and thunderous drumming from Stefanos Meletiou with a harmony in their performance that was simply outstanding that night. One of the highest points in their performance was the backing vocals from Bass Player Max and Drummer Stefanos which made the sound so special, colourful and harmonic

They kicked off with the first three songs of their current EP “Mr. TV” – as opener the title track Mr. TV, which was then followed by the songs Higher and Holler….. The rock fire was lit and Private Garden had the audience in their power. Now 90 minutes of high class alternative rock followed, peppered with great Private Garden cover versions…. Highlights for example: –

This life (Theme from “Sons of Anarchy”) – Curtis Stigers and the Forest Rangers and Larkin Poe`s Trouble In My Mind

Hey! what a night and then the audience wanted an encore – which they got with the title track of the album “Mr.TV”.

Thanks Nikolas Christodoulou, Stefanos Meletiou and Max O Matic, that you were our guests – The Soulist Family wants to see you again!

Conclusion: “We had a blast! Thanks for having us and especially for the warm hospitality“ Nikolis Christodoulou said.

It was an Amazing Evening with oustanding Rock Music and an amazing crowd supporting the young musicians and their original music.

This Soulist Rock Night was a huge success, thanks to the great music and all the supporters of live music who came to the “Soulist”.

Thanks Alper Cengiz for hosting this terrific event. and we need more of these events

The event was sponsored by Roland`s Music Show in the Netherlands “Keep The Blues Rock Alive (KTBRA) by HOEX Radio – The Dutch Rock Station_www.hoexradio.nl

Music from both Private Garden and Mental Soup albums are played on HOEX Radio – The Dutch Rock Station in the Netherlands and of course also in the Blues & Rock Show with Roland at Bayrak International (North Cyprus)

