Gala Screening of the film “Olivia”

Readers mail….

From Katie Economidou….

Hello,.

May I share news of the gala screening at KTOS Şair Nedim Sk 1, Lefkosa, on the 8th of November at 7.00 pm of the film “Olivia”.

“If such a wounded family could see hope in the eyes of a child, then everyone can.” Olivia is a Latin word, meaning olive or olive tree, which symbolises peace.

The recent history of Cyprus is full of pain and bad memories. “Olivia” is the story of three generations of women in Cyprus who have suffered in conflict and post-conflict situations within the last 50 years. The first generation has been struggling to heal the losses of war, the pain of missing relatives, and the pain of losing their home and homeland.

The second generation has been struggling to overcome the claustrophobic feeling of being stuck in one-half of the island after the division of Cyprus and to get rid of the uncertainties and pains of the past that have been carried to the future.

The third generation, on the other hand, has been struggling with her eyesight since she was born. Although the official history is telling these three women from three different generations that they are enemies, they cooperate, support, and heal each other. In post-conflict areas, women who suffered a lot from wars and conflicts could be braver to take the initiative as peace-builders.

“Olivia” is a bridge between the past and the present. “Olivia” is the hope of healing the wounds of the past and the future generations of the Cypriot communities for a unified and peaceful future. Despite the darkness of the past, “Olivia” will nourish Cypriots’ hope to build a brighter future!

Director: Mine Balman Production: aSi

Production Sound: Ahmet Güvenler

Post-production Support: Ali Bostancı and Evren Maner

Greek Subtitles: Manos Vrachimis

Language: English Subtitles: Greek / Turkish Duration: 34′ 2022

Thank you

Katie

Like this: Like Loading...