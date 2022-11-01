President Tatar evaluated the murder of a TRNC citizen

November 1, 2022

President Ersin Tatar made evaluations on the murder of TRNC citizen Tansu Çıdan in the Greek Cypriot Central Prison and called on the Greek Cypriot administration to identify and punish the criminals in this desperate situation that resulted in death.

Stating that the murder of 41-year-old TRNC citizen Tansu Çıdan, who was convicted and held in the Greek Cypriot Central Prison, was a very serious incident, and such a desperate event occurred in the prison where the Greek Cypriot administration is responsible for ensuring security and protecting human life, Tatar added that it is also both thought-provoking and the result of great negligence.

As the TRNC Presidency, an initiative was taken in the presence of both the UN and Greek Cypriot authorities through the Technical Committee on Crime and Criminal Matters, and information and explanation were requested.

Tatar condemned strongly this negligence of the Greek Cypriot authorities and made a call for the identification of the criminals as soon as possible.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

