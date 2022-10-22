North Cyprus Lions Clubs to Discuss Breast Cancer

Readers mail….



As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the 14 Lions Clubs in the undistricted northern region of Cyprus will hold a virtual meeting on the zoom platform on Tuesday, October 25th at 8:00 PM, which will be hosted by Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, the only cyber-Lions Club of the island of Cyprus.

The Lions Clubs will welcome General Surgeon Prof. Dr. Hasan Besim as a guest speaker who will make a presentation on breast cancer. According to the press release, the virtual meeting does not require pre-registration and participants will be able to join the meeting starting by 7:45 PM. The meeting will be moderated both by Fikret Şendil and Arda Çileker.

The Lions Clubs of the Mağusa Kale, Girne Vatan, Girne Özgürada, Girne Ada, Lefkoşa Başkent, İskele Sahil, Lefkoşa Sarayönü, Mağusa Mesarya, Lefkoşa Merkez, Nicosia New Generation, Mağusa Ravelin, Mağusa Desdemona and Lefkoşa Kuzey Kıbrıs will join the virtual meeting as co-organising clubs.

As of today, the northern part of Cyprus has 18 Lions Clubs and more than 500 members, yet Lions Clubs International only acknowledges the Turkish Cypriot Community as an undistricted area due to the ongoing political matters of Cyprus.

Zoom meeting details:

Zoom meeting ID: 846 5312 2993

Password: lions

