BRS News: Big Expat uproar over Residency Information published

As we do often, we recently published and shared news and advice worldwide through CyprusScene from the British Residents Society who is one of the original NGOs that have a long record of liaising with TRNC governments so they can share helpful information with their members. The result of this news being shared was condemnation by others but before I deal with that, I wish to raise the issue of the unfair treatment of ex-pats and tourists visiting the TRNC as I view it.

Firstly my friend Margaret Sheard who recently died had moved to the TRNC some 20 years ago having left the UK and bought a bungalow in the TRNC to live in during her retirement and she had been registered over the years as a temporary resident by the TRNC authorities. Where is the Turkish Cypriot “Hoşgeldiniz” (welcome) from the TRNC to a person wishing to spend the rest of her days here or were they expecting her to leave at any time?

On another point, as many readers were aware Margaret contracted cancer and had a long and expensive battle which coincidentally contributed to the TRNC economy through purchases and the employment of people in medical services, and all this on top of the money she spent here over her years in her adopted homeland and was this appreciated by the TRNC? That question I cannot answer!

So BRS published advice and facts which they were seeking clarification on from the authorities for their members which we then shared with our international readers,

Following our publication I received a message from a representative of another NGO who said:

“Can I request that you remove the BRS article on Residency from CyprusScene. This article is wholly incorrect and this has been confirmed with the Interior Ministry by several people including the TFR.

The original BRS post has worried a large number of people quite unnecessarily many of whom have become quite stressed. I think it would be very sensible to remove this article and print a retraction to avoid anyone else seeing it and believing the content.”

Naturally, we had shared the BRS news in good faith and were not in the position to remove our posting or even publish a retraction for news that was not ours.

We then noticed that the BRs had published a follow-up for their members as under:

“Dear member,

The BRS takes its responsibility to its members very seriously and will only act in their best interest. With reference to the recent report regarding a possible change in the residency regulations, It appears that there is currently some confusion within the Ministry on what, if any, changes have been made and what regulations are being implemented. It is clear that the document has been changed and we are attempting to resolve the issue as soon as we can

We do not get fobbed off by speaking to just “One contact” when personal experience from our members and common sense tells us that there is something wrong.

Our members can also be assured that all the time and effort put in by the BRS Committee and Representatives is spent for the benefit of you and not wasted sat at a computer criticising other societies. All of these TRNC-based societies however, do a good job for their own members.

We know that this may be a worry, but we thank you for your patience while we seek to obtain the definitive answer.

Julian Mawdesley

Chair. BRS.”

So there we have it, the facts as known and clearly, the information from the TRNC Ministry of Interior needs clarification for the benefit of everyone, so perhaps it would be a good idea for all NGO;s involved with the government to start working together to speak with a unified voice and publish the facts that all people are seeking.

The TRNC President, Ersin Tatar has stated many times the value of ex-pats to the TRNC and he and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Fikri Ataoglu are both committed to building the TRNC’s future through Tourism and there is a need for the country when dealing with all people living or visiting this country, to be given the Hoşgeldiniz greeting and help and support and in return, this country will be well rewarded in return and that is the start of recognition for everyone. living together,

