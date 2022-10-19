Northern Cyprus Ceramicists Association visited ARUCAD

October 19, 2022

Northern Cyprus Ceramicists Association (KKSD) visited Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) to review the activities planned to be held in the Spring Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year.  ARUCAD Rector, Prof.  Dr.  Asım Vehbi, Association President, Semral Öztan and ARUCAD Plastic Arts Department Head, Assoc.  Dr.  Eser Keçeci, participated. 

The meeting decided that the activities to be held in partnership with the Ceramic Art Education and Exchange Association (SSEDD), which continues its activities in the Republic of Turkey, will be held at the ARUCAD campus.  It is planned to include workshops, exhibitions and seminars in May 2023.

It is planned to organize seminars, workshops and exhibitions jointly by ceramic artists of ARUCAD, KKSD and SSEDD as part of the events in which many artistically and academically valuable names in the field of ceramics such as Prof. Dr.  Sevim Cizer, Prof.  Dr.  Zehra Cobanli, Assoc.  Dr.  Leyla Kubat, Assoc.  Dr.  Candan Güngör and Assoc.  Dr. Emre Can, from Turkey,  will participate.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

