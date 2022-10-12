2022 Golden Olive Humour Service Awards Made

The traditional “Golden Olive Humour Service Awards” are given to people who make significant contributions to the Turkish Cypriot Humour Culture and World Cartoon Art. The judging panel of the International Olive Humour Festival Organising Committee Members, consisted of representatives of Girne Municipality and the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association,

The 21st International Olive Festival in Zeytinlik village started with the opening speech of Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü. After his speech, the following artists were presented with their awards:

Alper Susuzlu (for his Contribution to Turkish Cypriot Cartoon Art);

Erol Refikoğlu (Due to Contributions in Humorous Theater and Humorous TV Parody – The Plays He Played, The Characters He Played);

Kadri Şah (for his Contributions in the Humorous Story section);

Kenan İnatçı (Due to his Contributions in the Field of Taslama Poetry); Milko Dikov (for his Contributions to Bulgarian Caricature Art and World Caricature Art in Caricature);

Mustafa Cemal Azizoğlu (for his Contribution to Turkish Cypriot Cartoon Art)

The awards to the artists were presented by Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, with Girne Municipality Vice-Mayors ,Hakan Onurlu and Ziya Egemen Sencer.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

