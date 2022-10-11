League Leaders Yalova SK Carry On Rolling.

By Richard Beale….

For the second week running Esentepe were beaten by a side from Güzelyurt and they can have no complaints, as Yalova thoroughly deserved the 3 points.

Results; ESENTEPE KKSK 1 YALOVA SK 3.

Sunday October 9, 2022: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: sunny mild, occasional cloud.

It started Oh so well for Esentepe taking the lead and just about shading the first half but a controversial penalty in the 32nd minute changed the complexion of the game. In the second half Yalova the League leaders went up a gear, putting Esentepe on the back foot and ran out deserved winners.

After their disappointing defeat at the hands of Baf Ülkü Yurdu, Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu rang the changes, 2 through injuries and 2 tactical, out were injured forward Deniz Kibar and experience defender Emek Kırlımaz. Ege Can Açıkportalı took Deniz place with Dursun replacing Emek, Okan and Mahmut were relegated to the bench with Şenol and Tuğra taking their places.

There was a huge crowd in attendance the biggest for a while, with a few ex- pats and a sizeable following for Yalova.

Esentepe were caught cold in the opening minutes, thinking the ball had gone out Cevdet on the byline thought differently passing to Zafer who shot across goal where it hit Esentepe defender Mustafa, looking like an own goal before Onur collected it.

Then a in swinging corner from İltaç caused Esentepe goalkeeper Onur an anxious moment before the big custodian dealt with it.

Kaan playing on the right was involved in two Esentepe breakaways, first shooting weakly from a good position at the Yalova giant Goalkeeper Kıvanç. He did better in the 21st minute bringing the “big fellow” to his knees with a low shot.

Esentepe were enjoying a good spell, Emre won a tackle in midfield before spotting the run of Semih in between two trailing Yalova defenders, as Kıvanç came out the teenage striker shot straight at him.

Esentepe pressure finally brought dividend as they took the lead in the 24th minute with a well worked goal, after again good work by Emre in midfield winning the ball finding Semi on the right, the gangly strikers cross was hit home first time by EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI beating the diving Kıvanç to his left. 1-1

Yalova equalised in the 32nd minute through a disputed penalty after a collision between Esentepe defender Devran and Yalova’s Azat both players going to the ground. I was at “Tuther end” of the ground so had limited vision, I am told that as both players got up Devran head made contact with Azat , who obviously made the most of it. After a lot of arguing referee Evren consulted his linesman for his opinion and awarded a penalty, booking Devran. CEVDET ALICI beat Onur to his right to record his 6th goal in 3 matches. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-1

The second half was being played at a high tempo, it was frantic, lacking finesse, crying out for somebody to put their foot on the ball and slow it down.

Yalova were having more of the procession pushing Esentepe back, with the home team relying on breakaways. One such one came in the 66th minute when a brilliant run by Kaan on the right was met by Emre, but the midfielder’s effort just cleared the bar. After this Esentepe move the Yalova Goalkeeper Kıvanç and defender Civan squared up to each other. It was no contest, Kıvanç who must be 6ft 9 inches, and should be a nightclub bouncer, towered over his compatriot making his angry feelings known.

Yalova took the lead in the 75th minute, following a free kick on the right taken by İltaç, the ball took a deflection off Esentepe’s Tuğra into the patch of İBRAHİM HATAY who pushed it past Onur, with Esentepe appealing in vain for offside. 1-2.

Esentepe young wing back Dursun was up ended just inside the box by Sergüzen, in the 84th minute. I have seen penalties given but Esentepe appeals fell on deaf ears and this seemed to deflate the home side as Yalova were finishing the strongest.

They sealed the match in the 89th minute, when a lucky rebound fell to CİVAN HISIR on the right who beat Onur with an angled drive to send the Yalova supporters into raptures. FULL TIME SCORE: 1-3.

SUMMING UP: A disappointing end after a promising start, Esentepe have yet to kick start their season some players are low on confidence but it’s still early days yet.

Positives to take out of the match was the performance of midfielder EMRE MUTLU who didn’t deserve to finish on the losing side. He got a great engine, on him, was everywhere, defence in attack, tackling and challenging for everything. Young backs Mustafa Söyturk and Dursun Ali were always willing to overlap and defensive midfielder Tuğra put in a fair shift.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Onur (gk); Mustafa, Şenol ©, Devran, Dursun Ali: Kaan ( Eser 65), Salih, EMRE MUTLU, Tuğra (Mahmut 76) : Ege Can, Semih (Ilyas 67).

Esentepe replacements not used: Tuğrul (gk), Ismet, Nersin, Şahin.

YALOVA TEAM: Kıvanç (gk): Civan, Hasip, Yasin, İbrahim Hatay, İltaç, Metin (Hakan 46), Selcuk (Erkan 90), Zafer (Sergüzen 66), Azat, Cevdet. (İbrahim Cağoğlu 90)

Yellow cards: Devran (Esentepe) ; Zafer, Hakan (Yalova)

Referee: Evren Karademir – has had better matches.

