TFR Attended The German Embassy Reception

The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) have been busy when attending a reception at the German Embassy as writes Ralph Kratzer of TFR in his recent newsletter to members.

Dear members of TFR!

On 4th October, one day after the German Unity Day, the German Embassy in South Nicosia held a reception for hundreds of invited guests from politicians to diplomats, high military ranks and members of different NGOs.



TFR association was represented at this event by their Chairman Horst Gutowski and me, the Information and Internet Manager (plus our both spouses), and we enjoyed the evening and were honoured by the invitation as people “from the North side”.

After playing the national anthems of Germany and the RoC, two official speeches were delivered, one by the host, German Ambassador Mrs. Anke Schlimm, which was totally unbiased and she greeted the Turkish Cypriot guests with a heartfelt “iyi aksamlar”… the second one, which came from the RoC Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mr Kyriakos Kousios, was quite the opposite, because he couldn´t help moaning about the “illegal invasion”, the “bad Turks and Turkish Cypriots” who “occupy” a part of “ their island Cyprus” and I could see it on the faces of many guests that they simply couldn´t stand it any longer to listen to these ever repeating phrases… especially at an event like that…

Anyway, big “Thank You” to the German Embassy for having invited us!

