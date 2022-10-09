20th International North Cyprus Music Festival, Soprano Burcu Uyar

07 October 2022 – Soprano Burcu Uyar and TRNC Presidential Symphony Orchestra (PSO)

By Heidi Trautmann….

It was the fifth concert of this year’s autumn music festival, another highlight, a very special highlight. Thanks to Halil Kalgay, the master of it all, we can call up the beautiful moments of the concert when we come home by means of the videos he publishes as a reminder – or for those who did not come to the concert – as a taster of what they have missed.

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra with 25 musicians under the baton of Ali Hoca transported the audience into the mood for the evening with Verdi’s La Traviata Prelude, an enchanted evening with the soprano Burcu Uyar. She led us through famous arias with such passion and engagement and thus created the atmosphere of the corresponding scene for us.

She has complete control over her most flexible voice…. An image came to my mind when I followed her voice…. She was controlling her voice like a professional horsewoman her horse …. Burcu Uyar’s biography is very impressive and I attach it hereafter.

The audience would not stop applauding and so we had three more encores, the last one was Gershwin’s Summertime and with this song they sent us home.

I was thanking the organizing team for their work and thus I learnt that the two young daughters are going to study music. I wish them luck and success on their chosen road. They have had music in their life and many good role models to follow. Our world is not lost with young people like that, I thought when I left Bellapais Abbey and drove home.

