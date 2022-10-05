Local Football Fixtures For 15/16 October 2022
By Richard Beale….
Week 4: Nearly a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather more pleasant conditions to watch a match.
Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex – pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.
MATCHES KICK OFF 3-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1
|Sat Oct 15
|Küçük Kaymakı
|v
|Türk Ocak
|SL
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
|Sat Oct 15
|CB Gençlik Gücü TSK
|v
|Miracle Değirmenlik ****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Oct 15
|Düzkaya KOSK
|v
|Binatlı YSK
|L1
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.
|Sat Oct 15
|Lapta TBSK
|v
|Dörtyol SK
|L1
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium
|Sat Oct 15
|Maraş GSK
|v
|Esentepe KKSK
|L1
|Famağusta Necip Halil Stadium
|Sun Oct 16
|Gönyeli SK
|v
|Mağusa Türk Gücü ****
|SL
|Gönyeli Stadium
|Sun Oct 16
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|v
|Mesarya SK****
|SL
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.
|Sun Oct 16
|Çetinkaya TSK
|v
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK ***
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Oct 16
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|v
|Girne Halk Evi ****
|L1
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sun Oct 16
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar
|v
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|SL
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium.
|Sun Oct 16
|Yeniboğaziçi
|v
|Yilmazköy SK
|L1
|Osman Ergün Stadium
|Sun Oct 16
|Pera L. Gençlik Birliği SK
|v
|Yenierenköy
|L1
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium