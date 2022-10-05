Local Football Fixtures For 15/16 October 2022

By Richard Beale….

Week 4: Nearly a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather more pleasant conditions to watch a match.

Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex – pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 3-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1

Sat Oct 15 Küçük Kaymakı v Türk Ocak SL Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Sat Oct 15 CB Gençlik Gücü TSK v Miracle Değirmenlik **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat Oct 15 Düzkaya KOSK v Binatlı YSK L1 Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium. Sat Oct 15 Lapta TBSK v Dörtyol SK L1 Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Sat Oct 15 Maraş GSK v Esentepe KKSK L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Stadium Sun Oct 16 Gönyeli SK v Mağusa Türk Gücü **** SL Gönyeli Stadium Sun Oct 16 Doğan Türk Birliği v Mesarya SK **** SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium. Sun Oct 16 Çetinkaya TSK v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK *** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun Oct 16 Baf Ülkü Yurdu v Girne Halk Evi **** L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sun Oct 16 Yonpaş Dumlupınar v Göçmenköy İYSK SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium. Sun Oct 16 Yeniboğaziçi v Yilmazköy SK L1 Osman Ergün Stadium Sun Oct 16 Pera L. Gençlik Birliği SK v Yenierenköy L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium

