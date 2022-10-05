Enrolment for Adult Certified English Course Starts

The application process for the English course, which will be held in cooperation with the Municipality of Girne and Final University, has started. Applications for the course will be accepted until October 13, 2022. The Municipality of Girne states that the application process will continue until October 13, 2022, and the fee for the course is 800 TL. The placement test will be held at Final University Campus on October 14, 2022 for those who want to attend the course. The course will last 10 weeks involving 60 hours of study.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that the course is the fifth stage English course organized in cooperation with Final International University. He said the courses attract a lot of interest and are an important opportunity for the people of the region. Güngördü drew attention to the importance of communicating with people of different languages and cultures, therefore knowing a foreign language. English speakers are frequently encountered both in working life and in daily life.

Other courses available include, First Aid Course (16 hours), Marbling Course (12 hours), Linoleum Printing Course (15 hours) which are also organized in cooperation with the University this semester.

For information and registration on the Girne Municipality Social Life Center program courses telephone 0392 815 15 08 or 0539 112 63 63.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

