Girne Municipality Started Registration For New Education Courses

In Girne Municipality Social Life Center (Formly Girne Municipality Service Building); A new semester course registration has started. For adults; English Course, Computer Course, Basic Sewing Course, Cocoon and Patchwork Course, Jewelry Course, Turkish Course, Marbling Course, Linoleum Printing Course, First Aid Course are being organised. For children, the program includes Turkish Course, Dance Course, English Course and Chess Course.

Call 0 (392) 815 15 08 to get more information about the course and workshop program and to register. Registrations will continue until the end of business on Thursday, October 13th 2022.

Kadioğlu: “Everyone Will Find The Opportunity To Develop Their Interest And Needs”

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu stated that people from all walks of life can find courses and development opportunities in the Social Life Center, adding that they had an intense and productive program in the last period, with the program renewed every three months and with new course programs and new classes being added. She said they have starting to register for the new semester. Kadıoğlu said that the majority of the courses will be held at the Social Life Center, and the English Course, Marbling Course, Linoleum Printing Course, First Aid Course will be held on the university campus in partnership with Final International University. She noted that the placement test for the adult English courses organized in cooperation with the university will be held on the university campus on October 14 at 18:00 pm..

Güngördi: “Education, Learning And Production Are Important For Our Development”

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, pointed out the importance of Girne Municipality to create opportunities that will bring innovation to people’s lives, and drew attention to the fact that the advantage of the existence of educational institutions in the city was ensured to be reflected to the public in cooperation with the regional universities. Güngördü said, “Those who show interest in the courses and workshops, especially for children and women, will make a difference in their lives with what they have learned and the information they develop.” Güngördü thanked those who will contribute to the spring program of the Social Life Center and the course instructors for their contribution and wished the trainees success in their future studies.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...