Esentepe Fall Down The “Baf” Plug Hole!

By Richard Beale….

First away match of the season, first defeat of the season as Esentepe were swept away by a “youthful” Baf Ülkü Yurdu team who deserved the 3 points.

Results: BAF ÜLKÜ YURDU 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 0.

Sunday October 2 2022: AKSA League 1: Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium.

Weather: Dry, very hot and sunny.

It’s a long way to Güzelyurt (1-30 hrs) it’s even longer when you come back pointless with your tail between your legs. Esentepe brought good support 25-30 of the usual diehards and together with the Under 21 team (who lost 2-0 as well) there was plenty of encouragement from them especially when they were chasing the game in the second half.

BUY were relegated from the Super League last season, during the summer they had a massive clear out of all the high earners, and this season will rely on youth together with a few “old heads”, ex Esentepe forward HASAN ÖZÇELİK (40) and MEHMET GÜRPINAR (35).

On one of the hottest days of the year they coped better with the conditions, on the lush outfield that took its toil later on.

Esentepe were disappointing barely troubling the BUY goalkeeper Erdoğan, as shown in their pre season they are missing a creative midfield general who can unravel defences. Ilyas Nıyazı is one such person but he has missed the entire pre – season through injury and is now making a 10-15 minute cameo appearance in his fight back to full fitness. Esentepe other 2 creative players Kaan Görneçli and Salih Karal were played on the flanks and their talent wasted – hence Esentepe having only 2 chances in the match.

BUY should have gone into the break at least a goal up as they created the most chances.

8 mins: Onur the Esentepe “jolly green giant” goalkeeper saved a low shot from Doğan after Hasan Özçelik put over a cross from the left with the visitors defence caught appealing for offside.

28 mins: A Doğan free kick was headed onto the top of the Esentepe crossbar by Mustafa Yorulmaz.

BUY then had a goal ruled out through offside as Doğan and Ali Kaya were controlling the midfield battle.

34 mins: BUY went close again with Mustafa Yorulmaz outstripping Okan on the left getting to the byline before putting a low cross to the near post and it took a double save by Onur to prevent ex Esentepe favourite Hasan Özçelik to score against his old club.

38 mins: Esentepe first and only chance of the first half after the BUY cleared an attack to edge of the area, Kaan tried his luck with a snap shot that caused Erdoğan in the BUY goal an anxious moment as it went just wide.

44 mins: BUY were back on the attack, with Esentepe thinking the ball had gone out of play Hasan Sedatgil whipped in a cross to the far post where Mehmet Gürpınar headed wide from a good position.

A relieved Esentepe were glad to hear the referee’s whistle for half time to get out of the blazing sun and regroup fortunate that it was all square at the break.

HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0

The BUY Coach was obviously not happy with his team making 3 replacements at the break one enforced, 2 tactical. Three youngsters came on Mustafa Çaglar (18), Ahmet Çakır (18) Marios Sadık (20) and after 58 minutes Yusuf Yildiz (17).

I think the Coach got it spot on; these changes definitely affected the game, young legs on a hot afternoon against a tiring midfield and defence. These youngsters began to cut through the Esentepe defence into making some frantic clearances.

60 mins: Against the run of play an Emek free kick from the left was headed over by Devran who had come up from defence for the kick.

64 mins: Onur making a diving save from an Ali Kemal shot outside the box.

67 mins : BUY deservedly took the lead and it was a bad defensive play from Esentepe a low cross from the right across their goal was fastened on by substitute MARIOS SADIK who at lightning speed beat a couple of defenders to then to shoot pass Onur. 1-0

71 mins: Esentepe lost possession of the ball Ahmet Çakır veered across the Esentepe goal area before finding fellow substitute Yusuf who fired wide from a great position.

In fairness to Esentepe they kept trying, the character of the team is never in question they rallied in the final minutes without ever looking like scoring and finding the BUY goalkeeper Erdoğan in commanding form especially in dealing with crosses.

90 +5 mins; With Esentepe committed upfield it was inevitable they would concede again but it was from another mistake Emre, putting a pass straight to MUSTAFA ÇAGLAR who got to the byline, beating Okan and sending a shot from an acute angle to the far post. The final whistle blew from the restart.

FULL TIME SCORE: 2-0.

SUMMING UP: We deserved nothing, got nothing, early days, no need to panic, we dust ourselves down and move on to face another Güzelyurt team Yalova the current League leaders at home next Sunday.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Onur (gk): Mustafa, Okan, DEVRAN, Emek © : Emre, Mahmut (Ege Can 75) : Salih (Ilyas 66), Kaan (Eser 66) : Deniz ( Dursun 62), Semih .

ESENTEPE replacements not used: Tuğrul (gk), Şenol, Nersin, Ismet, Tuğra, Şahin.

BAF ÜLKÜ YURDU: Erdoğan (gk, C) ; Hasan Sedatgil, Osman (Mustafa Çaglar 46), Metin, Mehmet Çiçen, Mehmet Gürpınar, Doğan (Ahmet Çakır 46), Ali Kemal (Michael Cayirçi 74), Mustafa Yorulmaz (Marıos Sadık 46), Hasan Özçelik ( Yusuf 58) Murat Doğan.

Yellow cards: Hasan Özçelik, Mustafa Çaglar (BUY). Mahmut (Esentepe)

Referee: Utku Hamamcioğlu – very good.

