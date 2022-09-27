President Tatar meets SG Taha of the Islamic Co-operation body

According to a statement issued by the TRNC Presidency, President Ersin Tatar met the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation, Hissein İbrahim Taha, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Expressing his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the authorities of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation to the Turkish Cypriot people, President Tatar exchanged views with the Secretary General on what the organization can do in defending and advancing the just cause of the Turkish Cypriot people.

During the meeting, besides the Cyprus issue, the issue of developing bilateral relations with the organization was also discussed.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

