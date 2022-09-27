September 27, 2022

According to a statement issued by the TRNC Presidency, President Ersin Tatar met the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation, Hissein İbrahim Taha, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Expressing his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the authorities of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation to the Turkish Cypriot people, President Tatar exchanged views with the Secretary General on what the organization can do in defending and advancing the just cause of the Turkish Cypriot people.

During the meeting, besides the Cyprus issue, the issue of developing bilateral relations with the organization was also discussed.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

September 27, 2022
FM Ertuğruloğlu meets ECO Secretary General Noziri

FM Ertuğruloğlu meets ECO Secretary General Noziri

September 26, 2022

You may have missed

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

September 27, 2022
President Tatar meets SG Taha of the Islamic Co-operation body

President Tatar meets SG Taha of the Islamic Co-operation body

September 27, 2022
Football Fixtures For September 30 and October 1/2/3/7/8/9 and 10.

Football Fixtures For September 30 and October 1/2/3/7/8/9 and 10.

September 27, 2022
FM Ertuğruloğlu meets ECO Secretary General Noziri

FM Ertuğruloğlu meets ECO Secretary General Noziri

September 26, 2022
President Tatar meets UN Secretary-General Guterres in New York

President Tatar meets UN Secretary-General Guterres in New York

September 26, 2022
Trevors Tips for October 2022

Trevors Tips for October 2022

September 26, 2022
%d bloggers like this: