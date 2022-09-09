Mustafa Ceceli performed at the 10th Kyrenia Culture and Art Days

Organised by Girne Municipality at the amphitheatre the activities continued with a concert by Mustafa Ceceli last night the 6th September 2.

The famous artist began with the currently popular song “Salıncak” (a swing) and continued to entertain the audience to an exuberant evening with his energetic voice and impressive stage performance. His drum show also was received with great applause.

The audience was treated to an unforgettable night with his own arrangements and repertoire of songs like Salıncak, Rüzgar, Leyla Mecnun, Öptüm Nefesinden and Maşallah. Ceceli also played various musical instruments during the concert and was virtually entranced while at the drums. It was a musical feast to his fans who had filled the arena.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that after an interval of 2 years due to the pandemic, they were happy to have organised the 10th Girne Culture and Art Days and to present such artistic events at the amphitheatre to the city people once again.

He said the slogan of this year’s organisation was “Art, peace, and tolerance” and thanked everyone who had contributed including the management of Les Ambassadeurs Hotel, council members, and municipal employees.

In thanking the artist Güngördü presented him with flowers and gifts.

Kyrenia Culture and Art days program

Thursday, 22nd September: Leman Sam

Wednesday, 12th October: Kolpa

Tickets for the concerts are fixed at 100 TL each and available during working hours, from the Municipality and Girne region Mukhtars’ Offices; also from the Deniz Plazas in Girne and Lefkosa and Rüstem Bookstore in Lefkosa

They can also be purchased on the night at the Amphitheatre.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

