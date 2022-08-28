Ersin Tatar message to Pakistan regarding their catastrophic flood

August 28, 2022

President Ersin Tatar issued a message regarding the catastrophic flood in Pakistan which has caused significant loss of life and destruction to properties

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the significant loss of life and destruction caused by the catastrophic flood in Pakistan.

I hope for there not to be any more loss of life and I wish for a speedy recovery to those who have been affected by the flood. May there be no more such disasters in the world.

 May God bestow mercy on those who lost their lives as a result of this catastrophy.

I extend my most sincere condolences and sympathies to the brotherly people of Pakistan and President Dr. Arif Alvi in my own name and on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot People.

 Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult period.”

Source; Presidency Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

