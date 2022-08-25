It was another blank afternoon for Esentepe KKSK

By Richard Beale…..

5 friendly games on and Esentepe are still awaiting to score their first goal of the pre-season they were beaten by a “comedy” goal in the 62nd minute to give Super League team Gocmenkoy victory in a poor match.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 0 GÖÇMENKÖY İYSK 1

Tuesday, August 23: Friendly Match; Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: cloudy and humid.

BEST PARTS OF THE MATCH:

(A) Prematch and after match beer at the Green and White and still only 22 TL, Yes in Esentepe village you can buy a beer for 22 TL!

(B) Match being stopped by a cat and match being stopped by a dog!

(C) Match being abandoned after 80 minutes because of a “handbag” fight!

ESENTEPE KKSK v GÖÇMENKÖY İYSK match highlights

As you can see from the above a very disappointing match, with very few goal chances as both defences nullified each other attacks and the midfield cancelled each other out.

For some reason with no history between the clubs from previous encounters, this was a match that simmered throughout, boiled over a couple of times and finally the referee and both Coaches agreed to put everybody out of their misery by finishing the match after 80 minutes.

Esentepe was again missing forwards Eser and Deniz and with creative midfielders, Mahmut Can (work commitments) and İlyas (injured) you can understand why Esentepe is having trouble finding the opposition’s net.

Esentepe goal drought continued they had two first-half chances and that was that, Göçmenköy weren’t much better and their goal was a comedy goal.

Esentepe two chances were in the 16th minute when Semih hit a low free kick that the Göçmenköy keeper Ali dived to his right to push away for a corner.

Esentepe hit the woodwork in the 29th minute when following a Kaan free kick, the ball bounced around in the Göçmenköy area before Tuğra cracked a shot against the right hand post.

Göçmenköy had plenty of possession, passing the ball around but with Esentepe defending doggedly and packing the midfield, the visitors failed to trouble goalkeeper Onur.

HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0

Göçmenköy opened the half strongly penning Esentepe in their own half for long periods.

Their pressure finally paid dividends when they scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute through their recent foreign signing NDUE MUJECİ.There seemed to be no danger when Esentepe replacement goalkeeper Kurşat attempting to fly kick the ball away, only succeeded in slicing it up in the air where Ndue seeing a goal scoring opportunity fasten onto the loose ball, lobbing it over a stranded Kurşat and into an empty net. 0-1

Göçmenköy midfielder Mahmut Amasyalı who briefly played for Esentepe in season 2018-19, was having a fine match, their best player fired just over the Esentepe bar in the 67th minute.

10 minutes from time “handbags were drawn” the referee and both Coaches looked at each other, called time meaning we could troop off early, enjoy our 22 TL beer and forget about this match.

FULL TIME SCORE; 0-1

ESENTEPE TEAM: Onur (Kurşat 55) gk : Tuğra (Mahmut Şen 65), Şenol (Okan 60), Devran (Nersin 60), Emek (Ahmet 60) ; Emre (Mustafa 41), Salih, Mahmut Izoğlu, Kaan (Ege Can 43): Semih (Şahın 71), Dursun (Ismet 67)

Like this: Like Loading...