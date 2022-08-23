ESENTEPE WIN THE ERDAL BARUT TROPHY

By Richard Beale….

It was Esentepe turn to win the annual Erdal Barut Trophy after finally overcoming near neighbours and fellow League 1 team Düzkaya 5-3 on penalties.



Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 0 DÜZKAYA KOSK 0 (Esentepe win 5-3 on penalties)

Wednesday, August 17, 2022: Erdal Barut Memorial Trophy: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: very warm.

This match is played annually to remember the late Esentepe President Erdal Barut who was tragically killed in a road traffic accident in August 2013.

There are close links between the two sides with a number of players having played for both teams. Yes it was a friendly match but there was a competitive edge to the game but played in very good spirits.

Esentepe created better chances and should have scored during the match without the need for a penalty shootout. Esentepe hit the post in the 4th minute when Semih was put through on the right, as ex Esentepe goalkeeper Ali Karal came out, the Esentepe youngster shot past him only to see his effort hit the right-hand post and trickle back across the goal line where the ball was cleared.

In an uneventful first half, both teams seemed to be cancelling each other out. However Esentepe performance was a marked improvement; they passed the ball around at the back, and played triangular passes with men moving into space. Right full back Mustafa Soytürk was partially prominent making some good overlaps and young Semih Arslan was full of running making his presence felt up front.

HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0

Both teams made a number of changes during the break but Esentepe should have taken the lead shortly after the restart when Salih shot over the bar from a good position.

In the 51st minute, a Kaan corner from the left saw Ege Can shot cleared off the line by ex-Esentepe player Ahmet Çağer. Düzkaya then had their “purple patch” for a 15-minute spell, pushing Esentepe back into their own half. They had a free kick just over the bar, then a bad Esentepe defensive mistake let in Emrah but he also shot over the bar.

Ege Can, who had come on as a second-half replacement, was full of running, strong and hard to knock off the ball, when he concentrates on football he could be the answer to Esentepe striker problems.

Esentepe continued to create and unfortunately miss chances. In the 65th minute, a poor back pass almost let in Semih but goalkeeper Ali was out quickly to toe poke the ball away.

Then the goalkeeper was in action again palming away a Deniz shot after the Esentepe forward was put through by a superb Mahmut pass.

Dursun Ali in the 78th minute found Ege Can in the 78th minute but the forward shot wide of the right-hand post.

With virtually the last kick of the match in injury time, Esentepe should have won the match when a superb defence-splitting ball from Tuğra saw Deniz Kıbar time his run to perfection. A one-on-one situation, the Esentepe forward tried to lob Ali but only succeeded in shooting weakly into the goalkeeper’s arms.

FULL TIME SCORE: 0-0.

PENALTY SHOOT OUT: Esentepe win 5-3 with goalkeeper Onur saving 2 penalty kicks.



ESENTEPE PENALTIES: EMEK, EGE CAN, OKAN (missed, hit bar), DEVRAN, ISMET.

SUMMING UP: Again this was a good workout for both teams, this was Esentepe 3rd friendly match and Düzkaya 4th. Its getting there slowly for Esentepe, it was a marked improvement from the last friendly match. Esentepe haven’t found the net in their 3 friendly matches, a goal finisher is required, I think they are still looking for one from Turkey. Though a fit Deniz Kıbar and a fully committed Ege Can could be the answer, with Semih and Eser also in the running.

Düzkaya have already solved their goal-scoring problems having signed “goal king” BERKANT ISTANBULL, AKSA League 1 top goalscorer last season with Dörtyol, also helped Kaplica Karadeniz get promotion last month. He missed this match taking a few weeks R and R.



ESENTEPE TEAM (first half) ; Onur (gk) : Mustafa, Şenol, Devran, Ahmet: Emre (Tuğra 37), Mahmut Izoğlu, Salih : Kaan : Semih, Eser



ESENTEPE TEAM (second half) ; Onur (gk), Mustafa (Mahmut Şen 90), Okan, Devran, Ahmet (Emek 60): Tuğra, Mahmut Izoğlu, Salih (Ismet 70): Kaan (Dursun Ali 60); Semih (Deniz 70), Ege Can.



Like this: Like Loading...