Sumarts 10th August Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

August 12, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another great night’s entertainment with Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Küçük Erenkoy, on Wednesday 10th August 2022 with a great atmosphere, dancing, and excellent singing from so many guests.

We were served with beautiful fish and chips with mushy peas or salad if you preferred.  Although it is Seabreeze’s fish and chips night, you can also order off the menu if you fancy something different,

Yes. you are spoilt for choice and all the food is so good and tasty.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their team for looking after us so well

Thank you also so to all those folk who joined us on Wednesday night  and do please book your tables for next week as it gets very busy and we don’t want you to be disappointed

See you all next week for another amazing night full of singing dancing and happiness,

Susie Q     Xxxx

