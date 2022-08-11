Scholarship interviews at ARUCAD on 25th August

For the second time this year, Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is holding interviews on 25th August for up to full scholarship opportunities.

TRNC citizens and/or those Türkiye subjects who have completed their High School education in TRNC in 4 consecutive years are eligible to apply. The University automatically grants half (50%) scholarships to all students who enroll in its programs. However, students who attend interviews on 25th August will have the chance to enhance their scholarship levels to 75, 90, or the full 100%.

Art, Design and Communications Focused Foundation University

ARUCAD has 4 Faculties and 16 Departments on the fields above.

The Faculty of Arts:

Plastic arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film design and directorship, Archeology and Art History.

The Faculty of Design:

Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design and Industrial Design.

The Communications Faculty:

Digital Game Design, Visual Communications Design, New Media and Communications, Advertising Design and its communication, Management and Communications Design.

The Faculty of Music and Performing Arts:

Acting, Modern Dance and Aural Arts Design.

Further information about the interviews, registration conditions and scholarship opportunities is available on the ARUCAD web site: kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr and the WhatsApp line at 0533 873 85 85.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)

