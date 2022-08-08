Society in a Bottle – Fatma Özok’s Art Exhibition ‘Dialectic’

By Heidi Trautmann….

I could find a variety of titles for the amazing exhibition that opened yesterday, 05 August 2022, at Rüstem’s in Nicosia. A ‘Dialectic’ approach to a vision, a complex effort to make a statement, using the arts to point a finger at society, combining glass and clay into a language that everybody is able to understand. Where does this finger point at?

It tells us the story of the glass bottles lying for months at the sides of our highways forgotten by authorities and society, thrown carelessly out of the windows, left at the shores of our beautiful sea, in picnic parks. Landfills that are full of glassware, that cannot be returned to the supermarkets. Glassware that should be collected and recycled, it is a precious material, why do we throw it away, neglecting its value, why does it eventually end at the bottom of the sea or perhaps cause a wildfire.

Fatma Özok, a woman of many talents and responsibilities, has picked up the idea of using waste glass for an art project; it meant years of experimenting. I have known Fatma Özok for many years and have with great interest followed her artistic road and her general interest in the arts and especially in art education for herself and for others. She has remained a student of the arts all her life, and, as she told me today, she has chosen to be a student of the arts again and will graduate next year. Read about her road under the link

With her exhibition, Fatma Özok has shown us another side of her many talents and interests, not only that of caring for her environment and her fellow citizens, but also that she had the courage to show us the many faces of society in a delightful caricatural way while experimenting for a new expression in art. I let her thoughts speak for herself, with a translation of the introduction to her exhibition.

THE WORD DIALECTICS, ALTHOUGH IT CONTAINS THE CONCEPT OF PHILOSOPHICAL WITH A SINGLE ONE IN IT; IN THESE WORKS, THE DIALECTICS ARE PERCEIVED WITH THE FACT THAT EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED AND TRANSFORMED, AND IN THIS EXHIBITION, THE AUDIENCE IS CONFRONTED WITH A SIMPLE REALITY WITH MATERIAL AND ITS VISUAL RESULTS.

CERAMIC, GLASS, EPOXY/ APPLICATION OF CERAMIC TO GLASS / CONTRIBUTION OF DENSE PINE FRAGMENTS IN EPOXY TO THE WHOLE IN FORM AND COLOR / RESISTANCE OF USED AND DISCARDED GLASS…. IT’S AS IF THE CRY IN US IS REFLECTED IN THE WORKS… THE MATERIAL THAT IS ABOUT TO DISAPPEAR FIRST DISINTEGRATES, THEN MERGES AND INTEGRATES AGAIN. IN THE SUM OF THE DETAILS, THE GROUP OF SCULPTURES THAT ARE TAKEN ONE BY ONE AND THEN TAKEN SHAPE IN DEFORMED BODIES BY ASSOCIATING WITH EACH OTHER; HE SPEAKS, SAYS ‘I AM ALSO HERE, I RESIST, HEAR OUR VOICE, LISTEN TO US’… WHEN YOU LOOK AT THEM FROM A DISTANCE, YOU CAN IMAGINE THEM AS IF THEY WILL ALWAYS EXIST, WHEREAS CERAMIC AND GLASS, EXTREMELY LIGHT, FRAGILE AND READY TO DISAPPEAR MATERIALS…

INTERNALIZING THE TRAUMAS EXPERIENCED IN A SOCIETY THAT HAS EXPERIENCED WAR AND PAST THROUGH THE EYES OF CHILDREN, WORRYING ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL PROBLEMS; LIFE MEANING -THE RESULT OF ITS INTERPRETATION. THESIS – ANTITHESIS – SYNTHESIS AND AN ONGOING PROCESS AND BRINGING IT TOGETHER WITH DIFFERENT MATERIALS AND REFLECTING IT… SHOULD THESE WORKS BEAR TRACES OF CYPRUS? SHOULD IT REFLECT OVER CENTURIES?… ‘A PERSON WHO IS ENGAGED IN THE RITUAL, NO MATTER WHAT THE WORD IS.’

A part of the income from the exhibition, which Özok defines as “the journey of bringing glass bottles together with art through efforts for waste-free living”, will be donated to the Kemal Saraçoğlu Foundation for Children with Leukemia and Fight Against Cancer.

The exhibition will be open until the end of the month of August.

