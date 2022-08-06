Sumarts 3rd August Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

August 6, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

We had another brilliant night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 3rd August 2022

Seabreeze was packed to the rafters with a fantastic atmosphere and ever-increasing singers taking part and great singing was had by all as you will see in the many singer’s pictures provided.

We also had time to enjoy that very special Seabreeze Yummy fish and chips and their service is fantastic so thank you Claire and Mehmet and your team for looking after us so well. 

Don’t forget readers we are at Seabreeze every Wednesday so do please book your table to avoid disappointment as it gets extremely busy.

Keep Singing

Susie  Q  Xxxx

