Taliya Hafiz shares “Prayer for the Peace” with the World

It’s Music to Soothe, Lyrics to Uplift: Taliya Hafiz shares her Newest Prayer with the Listening Hearts Across The World

“The gentle piano accompaniment and instrumentals heighten the poetic nature of her mellow voice…” (Palatinate, UK)

“Honesty, originality, sensuality, and creativity without limits: Taliya Hafiz prays for the Peace on Earth from the shores of Cyprus.” (Cyprus Observer)

“The soulfulness of her voice traverses any language barriers…” (Martha Lily Dean)

The release of “Priere Pour la Paix” (Prayer for the Peace) on July, 29 follows the success and the aesthetics of the debut album “SENSATIONS” featuring the original lyrics, composition, vocals and full production by Taliya Hafiz: a multi-lingual singer-songwriter based in Cyprus.

The single was created in response to the war between Russia and Ukraine and expresses the artist’s call for peace, love, and hopes for a better future. As in her previous works, Taliya Hafiz chooses to speak here in “the language of her heart” which is French. Recently signed to Symphonic Distribution (USA), Taliya Hafiz is to accompany her release with the music video shared with the 20M audience on the official VEVO channel.

Sublime arrangement and soothing yet powerful vocals are combined with original lyrics and full-fledged production. The track was mixed by London- based engineer Victor Ayuso and mastered by Paris based Adil de Saint Denis who has credits from top major labels such as Universal Music and Capitol Records.

“Priere Pour la Paix” definitely sets Taliya Hafiz out as a multi-talented artist willing to share deep feelings and poetic stories in her musical Universe of sensuality, lyricism, and romance while also addressing some current problems through original songs and music. Having had her debut concerts in Cyprus this summer, she is to kick off with some international gigs: follow Taliya Hafiz on social media to know more about her next concert and new music.

Instagram & Facebook: @taliyahafiz Youtube: @TaliyaHafiz

Soundcloud: @TaliyaHafiz

“Delve into the Universe of sensuality and romance”; “Desire is the foundation of the Universe. All the living creatures were born out of desire.”; “English is the language of my mind, French is the language of my heart, while Tatar is the language of my DNA”. (Taliya Hafiz)

