July 31, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a brilliant night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant. Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 27th July 2022.

The atmosphere was fantastic with singers aged from 3 years old right up to 80 years old who gave us brilliant entertainment.

Of course, we had the famous Seabreeze Fish and Chips which tasted wonderful and served so well. 

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and your team for your hospitality and looking after us and making us feel part of the family

We are at Seabreeze every Wednesday with our Karaoke Night so do come and join us as everyone is welcome.

Looking forward to seeing you all then.

Susie Q Xxxx

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Now Its All Over For Bahçeli!

Now Its All Over For Bahçeli!

July 30, 2022
Tatlisu Fire Blanks again, as Alaniçi get their First Point

Tatlisu Fire Blanks again, as Alaniçi get their First Point

July 30, 2022

You may have missed

Now Its All Over For Bahçeli!

Now Its All Over For Bahçeli!

July 30, 2022
Tatlisu Fire Blanks again, as Alaniçi get their First Point

Tatlisu Fire Blanks again, as Alaniçi get their First Point

July 30, 2022
Güngördü met General Secretary of Union of Municipalities of Türkiye

Güngördü met General Secretary of Union of Municipalities of Türkiye

July 30, 2022
ARUCAD bids farewell to its first graduates

ARUCAD bids farewell to its first graduates

July 30, 2022
Taliya Hafiz shares “Prayer for the Peace” with the World

Taliya Hafiz shares “Prayer for the Peace” with the World

July 29, 2022
UNFICYP ignores Turkish Cypriots and favours the Greek Cypriots

UNFICYP ignores Turkish Cypriots and favours the Greek Cypriots

July 29, 2022
%d bloggers like this: