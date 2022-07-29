Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a brilliant night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant. Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 27th July 2022.

The atmosphere was fantastic with singers aged from 3 years old right up to 80 years old who gave us brilliant entertainment.

Of course, we had the famous Seabreeze Fish and Chips which tasted wonderful and served so well.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and your team for your hospitality and looking after us and making us feel part of the family

We are at Seabreeze every Wednesday with our Karaoke Night so do come and join us as everyone is welcome.

Looking forward to seeing you all then.

Susie Q Xxxx

Like this: Like Loading...