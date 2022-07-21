Ersin Tatar: We favor a fair, permanent and sustainable agreement

President Ersin Tatar: “We, as the Turkish Cypriot side, are in favor of a fair, permanent and sustainable agreement in Cyprus through negotiation”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that they, as the Turkish Cypriot side, are in favor of a fair, permanent, and sustainable agreement through negotiation in Cyprus and said, “For this, the sovereign equality and equal international status of the two parties must be accepted.”

Noting that he presented the solution proposal at the 5+UN informal meeting held in Geneva upon the invitation of the UN Secretary-General, Tatar said, “This has been the beginning of a new era. At this point, our expectation from other countries, especially the UN and the EU; as a requirement of our acquired equality, they should warn the Greek Cypriot side and force them to confirm our sovereign equality and our equal international status.”

In his speech at the ceremony held at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard on 20th July 2022, Tatar said that they were happy and honoured to realize with great enthusiasm and excitement the 48th anniversary of the 20th July 1974 Peace Operation that brought the Turkish Cypriot people to enlightenment, freedom, and independence.

President Tatar pointed out that the 20th of July Peace and Freedom Day is the noblest proof that the Turkish Cypriots can withstand all kinds of difficulties, shoulder to shoulder with Pr4esidentTürkiye.

Stressing that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which they established ​​with great struggle and difficulty, is a source of pride, Tatar said, “On this blessed anniversary, I commemorate our leader of the struggle for freedom and independence Dr. Fazıl Küçük and our Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, and then Turkish Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit and Deputy Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan with mercy, gratitude, and condolences.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...