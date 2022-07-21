Congratulatory message from President Erdoğan to President Tatar

July 22, 2022

President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory message to TRNC President Ersin Tatar on the occasion of the 20 July Peace and Freedom Day.

In his message, Turkish President Erdoğan stated that it will be possible to achieve a just, lasting and sustainable resolution in Cyprus only within a framework based on the facts on the ground and added “ With this understanding, I would like to reiterate that we fully support your vision for peace presented in Geneva last year and aimed at primarily acknowledging the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people which will be followed by the discussions to be held between the two states for cooperation models”.

Erdoğan also added that Türkiye will not stand by as the Turkish Cypriot people remain the victims of the deadlock.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

