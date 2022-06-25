June 26, 2022

By Chris Elliott…

For a long time, I have wanted to take CyprusScene to a higher level by chatting to interesting people about their lives, interests, hobbies and so much more.

So here we go, I have made a short podcast talking about what we want to do as I am sure our readers would also become listeners and if we have that little extra time we can produce videos as well.

From the podcasts that we have published so far, it’s interesting to see that 85% of our listeners are male and are mainly in the  UK, US, Cyprus, and Turkey.

Please listen to our pilot CyprusScene Review by clicking here and also chose other podcasts you may like to listen to.

Thank you.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 230 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 230 has arrived

June 26, 2022
Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

June 24, 2022

You may have missed

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 230 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 230 has arrived

June 26, 2022
CyprusScene Reviews start here

CyprusScene Reviews start here

June 25, 2022
Meeting of Tatar and Oktay and statement made on Cyprus settlement

Meeting of Tatar and Oktay and statement made on Cyprus settlement

June 24, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

June 24, 2022
Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

June 24, 2022
The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

June 24, 2022
%d bloggers like this: