CyprusScene Reviews start here

By Chris Elliott…

For a long time, I have wanted to take CyprusScene to a higher level by chatting to interesting people about their lives, interests, hobbies and so much more.

So here we go, I have made a short podcast talking about what we want to do as I am sure our readers would also become listeners and if we have that little extra time we can produce videos as well.

From the podcasts that we have published so far, it’s interesting to see that 85% of our listeners are male and are mainly in the UK, US, Cyprus, and Turkey.

Please listen to our pilot CyprusScene Review by clicking here and also chose other podcasts you may like to listen to.

Thank you.

