Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

Hello Readers,

It was a very special night for Susie’s Quiz Night at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 23rd June 2022 as not only did we have a great quiz night, as we also celebrated Martin Ford’s birthday.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which was animals this week, Danger Zone, Tabletop, Music Round, Bump and Nominate. We also did a fun question round on Martin as was his birthday.

The results were: ,

1 st Dunne n Dusted

2 nd Tyke That

3 rd Fork handles

4 th Socialites

5 th Foundations

6 th Heres Johnny

7 th The Family

And the Famous Lemon went to the Shebells 2

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and for our takeaway meals which were yummy.

Also thank you to Clarisse as always for your hard work and support and to Kath Gardner for making Martin’s yummy chocolate birthday cake.

Thank you to all the quizzers for joining us and do please do book your [place for next week as its always very busy

Looking forward to Susie’s Challenge.

Keep Quizzing All

Susie Q Xxxx

And last but not least Happy Birthday agai Martin Xxxx

