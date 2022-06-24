June 24, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a great night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy for Sumart’s Karaoke on 22nd June 2022, and a very memorable one.

Firstly we would like to say a big thank to everyone who sent us anniversary wishes and another big thank you to Seabreeze for the lovely Champagne which helped Martin and I celebrate being married for 10 years.

There was excellent singing from the guests who had yummy fish and chips which we think is the best on the island and Seabreeze is the place to be on a Wednesday night without a doubt.

Thank you all for joining us and a special thank you to Claire and Mehmet for hosting us and making us feel so welcome and at home.

We look forward to seeing our Karaoke singers again next week and every week but please make sure you book your place and meal to avoid disappointment/

Susie Q Xxxx

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

June 24, 2022
The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

June 24, 2022

You may have missed

Meeting of Tatar and Oktay and statement made on Cyprus settlement

Meeting of Tatar and Oktay and statement made on Cyprus settlement

June 24, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

June 24, 2022
Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

June 24, 2022
The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

June 24, 2022
The ATA helps Lapta Secondary School again

The ATA helps Lapta Secondary School again

June 24, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 17th June 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 17th June 2022

June 24, 2022
%d bloggers like this: