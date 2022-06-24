Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a great night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy for Sumart’s Karaoke on 22nd June 2022, and a very memorable one.

Firstly we would like to say a big thank to everyone who sent us anniversary wishes and another big thank you to Seabreeze for the lovely Champagne which helped Martin and I celebrate being married for 10 years.

There was excellent singing from the guests who had yummy fish and chips which we think is the best on the island and Seabreeze is the place to be on a Wednesday night without a doubt.

Thank you all for joining us and a special thank you to Claire and Mehmet for hosting us and making us feel so welcome and at home.

We look forward to seeing our Karaoke singers again next week and every week but please make sure you book your place and meal to avoid disappointment/

Susie Q Xxxx

