Tatar’s letter to Anastasiades requested conformation of equal status

June 22, 2022

It was announced the TRNC President Ersin Tatar sent a response letter to the leader of Greek Cypriot Administration Nikos Anastasiades yesterday (21/06/2022), and it was stated in the letter that the Turkish Cypriot side will present a comprehensive proposal on concrete cooperation areas between the two sides in the following days.

According to the statement issued by the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar responded to the Greek Cypriot leader’s statements about a possible new official process, as well as his proposals concerning the so-called confidence-building measures, which have proven to be unsuccessful time and again.

It was noted that in response to Anastasiades’ fiction that the negotiation process was interrupted and would resume from where it was left off, Tatar clearly stated that the negotiations on the federation ground have ended, that the federation ground has been exhausted and that the acquired sovereign equality and equal international status must be confirmed in order for a new official process to begin.

Source TRNC Public Information Office

