It all happened at Geçitkale Stadium and what an Evening it was

20 TL Beer, 5 Goals, 2 Red Cards, 15 Minutes Injury Time – What An Evening!……

By Richard Beale….

Tatlısu are on top of the pack, albeit just overnight before the rest of the teams play today (Sunday). With 3 teams on 7 points, it was a vital win for Tatlısu, who are on a roll having won 3 matches in succession.

Result : AUTORİTE CİVİSİL SK 2 TATLISU SERACILAR GSK 3

Saturday June 18: Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 6 : Geçitkale Stadium.

Let’s get the important things out of the way beer 20 TL – in the middle of Geçitkale village a bar that advertised Tuborg but didn’t have any only Carlsberg! – who’s complaining on a hot afternoon a couple of pints at 20 TL went down well.

Also, the football match went down well very entertaining absorbing, 5 goals, 2 red cards and unfortunately a serious injury to a Civisil player that resulted in 15 minutes of injury time.

Civisil had the more skillful players, especially their winger FURKAN ÇIRAKOĞLU, who looked a class act, scored a superb goal, and also showed fine skills on the wing. Tatlısu this season are not the best team in the Group but what they have developed is a good team spirit, and they work hard as a team.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS :

15 mins: Civisil Ekrem weaved his way into the Tatlısu box only to shoot in the side netting as Goalkeeper Umit came out quickly to meet him.

18 mins: Ekrem again shot just wide from 18 yards as Civisil aided by a slight breeze, settled quickly and were the better side in the opening exchanges.

28 mins: Civisil opened the scoring with a goal from their talented winger FURKAN ÇIRAKOĞLU receiving the ball on the left he had time to look up and beat Umit with a superb shot . 1-0

33 mins: Things got worse for Tatlısu when they lost their talisman and influential midfield player Ramazan Göktaş through injury after an accidental collision with Civisil Bayram.

35 mins: Against the run of play Tatlısu equalised with their first chance of the match following good work by Soner who passed to MUHAMMED YAŞIR BEGEÇ, who shot into an empty net after goalkeeper Ahmet had already committed himself. 1-1

38 mins: Tatlısu fortune was short lived as they switched off allowing EKREM CİVİSİLLİ to thrash in a shot after being set up by a Furkan cross. 2-1

40 mins: Following a cross from the right Tatlısu Captain Murat headed against his own crossbar.

43 mins: The changing point of the match was when Civisil had Ismail Bayraktar red carded after he had blatantly body checked Tatlısu winger Tahla. With Civisil down to 10 men on a hot evening, Tatlısu has now a clear advantage. HALF TIME SCORE : 2-1

50 mins: Tatlısu came out meaning business again good work by Soner putting through Serkan but goalkeeper Ahmet was out quickly diving at the substitutes feet.

57 mins: A Tatlısu equaliser and a deserved goal for SONER YILDIZ who was having his best game of the season, receiving a short pass from Muhammed he beat Ahmet with a left footed shot. 2-2.

61 mins: An accidental clash in the area between Soner and Civisil Bayram caused concern with the players and referee frantically summoning medical help. I believe Bayram had swallowed his tongue and the match was held up for a lengthy time, an ambulance was called for and Bayram was stretchered off to the touchline where he continued to receive medical treatment.

65 mins: With Civisil I think being distracted due to the injury to Bayram they momentarily switched off, Soner had a shot from the left which goalkeeper Ahmet could only parry straight into the path of SERKAN YALCIN following up to put Tatlısu into the lead. 3-2

The match was further held up as the ambulance arrived to take Bayram to Hospital.

Tatlısu continued to be on top, as Civisil troubles continued when they lost their best player Furkan through injury after 85 minutes.

The 4th official indicated 15 minutes of extra time which spurred on Civisil as they made a concentrated effort to save the match as the Tatlısu defence superbly marshalled by stopper Barış Yilmaz started to come under pressure.

91 mins: Mehmet Biricik tried his luck with a shot from just outside the area bringing a good save from goalkeeper Umit pushing the effort over the bar.

98 mins: Tatlısu were down to 10 men as they lost their experienced/ veteran player-coach Murat Elçil red carded for swearing.

Tatlısu were hanging on in there with goalkeeper Umit forced to make a couple of good saves at the death and a mighty relieved Tatlısu team celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

FULL TİME SCORE – 2-3

Again the match though as expected very competitive was well refereed by FERHAT TUNA and again played in good spirits between the two teams.

