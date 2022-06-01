TRNC Prime Minister Üstel meets Şentop in Ankara

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel met with the President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Şentop in Ankara. During the meeting, coalition partners, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu and the Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı accompanied Prime Minister Üstel.

In his speech, Şentop congratulated Prime Minister Üstel and conveyed his best wishes for the new government. Mentioning the Cyprus issue, Şentop said that Türkiye always supports the rightful cause of the Turkish Cypriots and they always try to contribute to the cause in every international platform.

Prime Minister Üstel stressed that Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have strong relations from the past and the happiness experienced today is the result of the Peace Operation of Turkiye. Pointing out that the federation talks have ended and negotiations will continue on the basis of two equal sovereign states in the following period, Üstel said, “The TRNC has no time to lose. We are advancing step by step on the path we have drawn with our homeland, Turkiye.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office