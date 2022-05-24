“Pygmalion” Musical Tour ends in Beyarmudu

“Pygmalion” is a “Democracy Musical” written by Burçhan Göze and co-directed by Derman Atik and Cenk Gürçağ.

They won the first prize in the First Musical and Musical Playwriting Competition organized by Girne Municipality. Pygmalion is a democracy musical performed by actors from Girne Municipality Theatre Studio and Çatalköy Municipality Su Theatre. Pygmalion made its world premiere in early March 2022 at the Çatalköy Municipality Erol Avgören Cultural Centre during the Theater Days, jointly organized by Girne and Çatalköy Municipalities.

The play has toured Çatalköy, Girne, İskele and Beyarmudu, with 10 performances before more than 1700 people.

The last performance on May 20, 2022, at Beyarmudu Municipality social facilities, was well received by the audience. At the end of the play, the Mayor of Beyarmudu, İlkeryip, and Beyarmudu Municipality South Mesarya Public Theatre general art director, Izel Ceylani, presented plaques to the directors of the play on the stage.

