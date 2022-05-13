Boğaz Picnic Area cleaned with international help

With the participation of members of the ‘Balkan and Bulgarian Turkish Immigrants Association’ and the ‘Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus Group’ Girne Municipality has organised a cleaning up event of the Boğaz picnic area.

The Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus Group gave a statement saying not only had they had fun but also delivered the message that our environment should be kept clean. This was the social responsibility of everyone. The group consisted of Nigerian and Cypriot individuals and their main purpose was to minimise the difficulties experienced by our society. Some of the group had jobs and some were students. They were young, well educated, highly aware of their surroundings and some had been in politics. They were looking for ways of introducing themselves and getting to know the Turkish Cypriot way of life, adapting and joining the community without disturbing the tranquil atmosphere. Nigeria was a multicultural country and was adapting to living together with mutual respect and without prejudices.

The Balkan and Bulgarian Turkish Immigrants Association also made a statement about the event: “On behalf of our president and members we would like to thank everyone who has participated in this environmental cleaning project and respectfully acknowledge the contribution of Girne Municipality by organising it. We ask our community to be more sensitive about keeping a cleaner environment”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality